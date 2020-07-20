Six illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal colonies and directed their developers to complete code requirement before sale of plots.

FDA spokesman said Monday that according to law all developers were bound to seek prior permission before developing any housing scheme.

However, developers Gulshan-e-Habib, new Gulberg Housing, Al-Jannat Villas, Madina Block, Hidayat Town and Model Town situated in Dijkot area started sale of plots without approval of the concerned department.

The team sealed premises of these illegal colonies and directed their developers to complete code requirements first and then start sale of plots. Otherwise, strict would be taken against them.