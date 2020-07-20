UrduPoint.com
Six Illegal Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Mon 20th July 2020

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal colonies and directed their developers to complete code requirement before sale of plots

FDA spokesman said Monday that according to law all developers were bound to seek prior permission before developing any housing scheme.

However, developers Gulshan-e-Habib, new Gulberg Housing, Al-Jannat Villas, Madina Block, Hidayat Town and Model Town situated in Dijkot area started sale of plots without approval of the concerned department.

The team sealed premises of these illegal colonies and directed their developers to complete code requirements first and then start sale of plots. Otherwise, strict would be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

