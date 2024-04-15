Six Illegal Construction Demolished In LDA Operation
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday, conduct mega operation in Johar town and demolished six illegal constructions and sealed one.
On directions of Director General Lahore Development Authority Tahir Farooq, Director Town Planning Four along with his teams took action under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.
LDA teams demolished illegal constructions in Plot No. 26, A-I Military Accounts society, demolished illegal constructions on Plot No. 227 in UET Society. Illegal structure on Defense Road and marble shop in Kakezai Society were demolished. LDA team demolished the illegal constructions on Plot No. 970 L and Plot No. 7 AF2 in Johar Town L Block. LDA team sealed Plot No. 178 Block B in Nespak Housing Society.
Several notices were issued to these properties before the operation.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder8 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast more rains-wind/thunderstorm during this week with occasional gaps8 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Baisakhi festival concluded8 minutes ago
-
Dry, cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur Division8 minutes ago
-
Campaign against over billing to continue: Mohsin Naqvi8 minutes ago
-
Traffic control measures in place for T20 matches18 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, four arrested18 minutes ago
-
WASA changes water timing18 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews security measures at police stations28 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked29 minutes ago
-
Romina urges masses to cooperate with rescue teams amid relief efforts in rain-hit areas38 minutes ago
-
PST, JEST recruitment process restored38 minutes ago