Six illegal housing colonies sealed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:31 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed six illegal housing colonies and demolished their constructions and installations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed six illegal housing colonies and demolished their constructions and installations.

An FDA spokesman said on Monday that the FDA enforcement team, on the direction of Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khwaja, sealed premises of Saeed Villas, Eman Villas, Bismillah Garden, al-Noor City, Naqvi Block Azafi Abadi and al-Asad Villas situated at Narwala Road.

These housing schemes were developed without fulfilling the legal requirements. Therefore, sales offices of these colonies were also sealed besides demolishing their installations and constructions including boundary walls.

Developers of these colonies were also directed to get their schemes legalised and then start sale of plots. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

