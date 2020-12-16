Six illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) during a crackdown sealed six illegal housing colonies and demolished their offices and constructions on Wednesday.

An enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya during checking found six colonies illegal which were Habib Town Phase-1 and Phase-2 near Chak 253 RB,Green Block near Chak 242 RB, Tufail Garden near Chak 260 RB, Azafi Abadi Jhangirnear Chak 257 RB and Allied City and Commercial Market.