Six Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed In Burewala

Sun 27th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Six illegal housing colonies sealed in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Municipal Corporation launched crackdown, sealed six illegal housing colonies.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner Burewala Muhammad Umar Farooq along with muncipal corporation sealed 6 unauthorized housing colonies including Rizwan Town 439/EB, Gulshan islam 445/EB, Gulberg Azeem block, Gulberg housing schemes I,II, Sher Shah town and Farhan town 439/EB.

The sale and purchase of plots in colonies were also termed illegal.

The action against 20 more illegal housing colonies situated in limits of Municipal Corporation was also expected soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

