Six illegal housing colonies sealed in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Municipal Corporation launched crackdown, sealed six illegal housing colonies.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner Burewala Muhammad Umar Farooq along with muncipal corporation sealed 6 unauthorized housing colonies including Rizwan Town 439/EB, Gulshan islam 445/EB, Gulberg Azeem block, Gulberg housing schemes I,II, Sher Shah town and Farhan town 439/EB.

The sale and purchase of plots in colonies were also termed illegal.

The action against 20 more illegal housing colonies situated in limits of Municipal Corporation was also expected soon.