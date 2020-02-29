Six illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal housing colonies in various parts here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal housing colonies in various parts here on Saturday.

A FDA spokesman said Al-Noor City in Chak No 218-RB, Rehman Garden in Chak No100-JB, Universal Town in Chak No 9-JB, Saeed Villas in Chak No 61-JB, Hasnain Town and Al-Fajar Town in Azafi Abadi Kokianwala Road were sealed.

A team of FDA Town Planning Directorate headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed premises of the housing colonies besides demolishing their offices and boundary walls and sewerage lines there.

The cases had also been got registered against owners of these illegal housing colonies,