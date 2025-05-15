Open Menu

Six Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Six illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A grand operation is underway against illegal housing schemes in the city.

In this regard, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team took action and foiled the attempt to establish six illegal housing schemes in different areas.

The offices were sealed and illegal structures were demolished.

These included three additional settlements and three housing schemes, Palm City in Chak No. 239 RB, Blossom Avenue in Chak No. 238 RB and Model City-II Executive Block in Chak No. 258-RB.

