Six Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A grand operation is underway against illegal housing schemes in the city.
In this regard, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team took action and foiled the attempt to establish six illegal housing schemes in different areas.
The offices were sealed and illegal structures were demolished.
These included three additional settlements and three housing schemes, Palm City in Chak No. 239 RB, Blossom Avenue in Chak No. 238 RB and Model City-II Executive Block in Chak No. 258-RB.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports19 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos19 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital29 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods49 minutes ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration1 hour ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony1 hour ago
-
Three killed in a road accident1 hour ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C2 hours ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City2 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts3 hours ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago