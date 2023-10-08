Six illegal housing societies sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) District Council Vehari sealed offices of six illegal housing societies and banned sale and purchase of plots in Burewala.

According to official sources, Building Inspectors Mudassar Dilawar and Saleem Ramzan inspected various locations and sealed offices of different housing societies including Noor Housing Scheme, Gulshan Eman Housing Scheme, Jamal Garden, Green City, University Town and Ittehad Garden.