Six illegal parking stands sealed, case registered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Metropolitan Corporation has raided and sealed six illegal parking stands and registered cases.

The MC teams under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak carried out an operation against illegal parking stands led by enforcement inspector Javed Ahmad.

The cases were registered against the parking owners of Al- Hassan marriage lawns Razaabad, Abdali Tower Nawan Shehr, Aziz hotel and Maal of Multan.

The action was also taken against the illegal parking stand at Chungi No 7.

MC enforcement inspector Javed Ahmad said that Commissioner has given orders adopting a zero-tolerance policy against illegal stands.

He said that the action was taken over running illegal parking stands despite warning notices.

The inspector said that the stands approved by the administration were allowed to charge a parking fee.