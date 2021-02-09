Six illegal petrol pumps sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed six illegal petrol pumps during crackdown here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Aabghenay Khan visited different areas of Multan and sealed six petrol pumps.

Similarly, one petrol pump was also fined under price Control Act.

She sealed two pumps in Aalampur and four in Nawabpur area. The Petrol pumps were operational without NOC and Forms. The operation against illegal petrol pumps will remained continue in future also, said official sources.