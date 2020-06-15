Six illegal petrol pumps sealed

The district administration has sealed six illegal petrol pumps in the district and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has sealed six illegal petrol pumps in the district and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on them.

This was disclosed at meeting by ADCR Arjumand Zia while briefing Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah regarding the ongoing drive against illegal petrol pumps and diesel agencies.

Arjumand Zia said that 113 inspections were conducted in the district, adding that price control magistrates inspected 213 markets and checked sugar rates.

The ADCR told that a total of Rs 50,000 fine was imposedon 44 shopkeepers for selling sugar at exorbitant rates.