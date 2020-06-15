UrduPoint.com
Six Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed

Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:46 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has sealed six illegal petrol pumps in the district and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on them.

