Six Illegal Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 01:34 AM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six shops constructed illegally in Gulistan colony area on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six shops constructed illegally in Gulistan colony area on Thursday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team during checking of legal status of commercial shops foundthat six shops were constructed without prior approval in Gulistan Colony.

The team sealed all the six shops and directed the owners to get approval of the shops.

