Six Including Four Children Killed In Bajaur Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Six including four children killed in Bajaur roof collapse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Six persons including four children and two women killed and six others were injured when a roof of a room collapsed in the Eid Gah Mosque area in the Khar area of Bajaur District caved in on Monday night.

The incident happened at around 11: 30 p.m on Monday night and almost all the inmates of the house were asleep when the roof of a room collapsed with a huge bang.

According to Rescue 1122, the owner of the house is identified as Liaqat son of Muhammad Sultan.

The deceased were identified as Saddam (20) son of Muhammad Sultan, Hasina (4 years old) daughter of Lal, Aaisha, an eight month infant, daughter of Zakir, Toheed (7 years old) daughter of Liaqat, Shazma Bibi (32 years old) wife of Liaqat, Saima Bibi (30 years) wife of Lal.

Soon after the incident, staffers of Rescue 1122 reached the site along with ambulances and disaster vehicles.

Almost all the inmates who were buried under the debris are extricated and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

