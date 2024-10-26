Six Including Four Cops Martyred In N Waziristan Suicide Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 04:21 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) At least six people including four police officials were martyred and six others injured in a suicide attack on a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Saturday.
Police said the attack targeted Aslam Picket, a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil. Four of the slain individuals were police personnel, they added.
The injured who also included police officials were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the security forces.
APP/vak
