Six Including Lady Constable Killed In Separate Firing Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Saturday brought a wave of violence, as two separate firing incidents resulted in tragic deaths of six people, including a woman serving as a police constable, police confirmed.

The first incident unfolded within jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, where unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle.

The occupant, a woman identified as a constable serving in Parang tehsil of Charsadda district, was killed in attack.

Later, a bloody shootout at Jameel Chowk in Hazarkhwani resulted in deaths of five individuals. Initial reports suggest a long-standing feud fueled the violence between rival groups.

Police swiftly responded to scenes, securing the areas and transporting deceased to hospital for postmortem examinations.

Investigations are underway in respective police stations as authorities work to piece together the events and apprehend those responsible.

