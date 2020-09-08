UrduPoint.com
Six Including Street Criminals Arrested From Different Parts Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Six including street criminals arrested from different parts of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as six accused including street criminals, a drug peddler and a gutka manufacturer were arrested by police from different parts of the city on Tuesday.

According to police, arrested accused were identified as Tariq, Abdul Majeed, Mukhtiar, Musharaf, Ali Raza andWaiz Gul alias Mehbub Shah.

The accused were arrested from the areas including Sharafi Goth, Sukhan, Steel Town and F.B. Industrial Area.

The police also recovered drugs, arms, tobacco and betel nuts from the possession of arrested accused.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

