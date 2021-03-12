Six including street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 6 accused including two street criminals and four motorcycle thieves were arrested by police in separate actions.

According to Station House Office (SHO) Defense Police Station Azam Rajper on Friday, two street criminals were arrested red handedly while robbing a citizen in Staff Line street near Abul Qasim Masjid, Phase -1, DHA.

The officer told that two policemen patrolling on a motorbike caught street criminals Rashid s/o Iqbal and Sikandar Shah s/o Asad while looting a food delivery rider and busted both the accused on the spot late Thursday night. The CCTV footage of the action also went viral over social media.

The police have recovered a pistol,cash,wallet and a motorcycle bearing registration number KDL-6173 from their possession.

Arrested both accused confessed their involvement in number of street crimes they committed within the limits of police stations Korangi Industrial Area, Awami Colony and Landhi.

Both had been arrested earlier by various police stations and had been jailed also.

Meanwhile, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Friday nabbed four motorcycle thieves and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC Korangi and City Divisions arrested Arshad s/o Ashraf, Shawn alias Patni s/o Mushtaq Masih, Ayaz Khan s/o Babu Khan and Shehzad s/o Saleem. Arrested accused were habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen.

Motorcycles bearing registration numbers KHK-6432 stolen from PS Zaman Town limits, KNP-1917 lifted from PS Landhi, KEF-9271 stolen from PS Korangi and RNK-4591 lifted from PS Chakiwara.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.