Six Including Three Children Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Six people including three children killed in a road mishap here at Jhang Mankera road on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources,a car was heading to Mankera from Mianwali,where a speeding car collided with a passenger van near Al Noor filling station Jhang Mankera road.
Resultantly,car passengers namely as Anum (06) Nosheen (04) Nehaal (16) died on the spot.While van passengers including Ghulam Nabi (55) r/o Mankera Nouman Khaleel (40) r/o Mankera and Ahmed Ali (53) r/o Bhakkar also died on the spot.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away4 minutes ago
-
President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara4 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem' s success a new chapter for Pakistan sports: DG PSB14 minutes ago
-
Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day34 minutes ago
-
Emergency response underway to protect Chilmish Dass tower from erosion34 minutes ago
-
WASA-UN-HABITAT partnership to bring smart water management solutions to Rawalpindi: MD44 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake juice factory in Sahiwal44 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura44 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing in Sheikhupura54 minutes ago
-
Live stock department celebrates Independence Day54 minutes ago
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway2 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support2 hours ago