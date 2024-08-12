Open Menu

Six Including Three Children Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Six including three children killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Six people including three children killed in a road mishap here at Jhang Mankera road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,a car was heading to Mankera from Mianwali,where a speeding car collided with a passenger van near Al Noor filling station Jhang Mankera road.

Resultantly,car passengers namely as Anum (06) Nosheen (04) Nehaal (16) died on the spot.While van passengers including Ghulam Nabi (55) r/o Mankera Nouman Khaleel (40) r/o Mankera and Ahmed Ali (53) r/o Bhakkar also died on the spot.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Road Car Died Jhang Van Bhakkar Mianwali Mankera Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

16 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan