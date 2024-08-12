Six including three children killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Six people including three children killed in a road mishap here at Jhang Mankera road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,a car was heading to Mankera from Mianwali,where a speeding car collided with a passenger van near Al Noor filling station Jhang Mankera road.

Resultantly,car passengers namely as Anum (06) Nosheen (04) Nehaal (16) died on the spot.While van passengers including Ghulam Nabi (55) r/o Mankera Nouman Khaleel (40) r/o Mankera and Ahmed Ali (53) r/o Bhakkar also died on the spot.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.