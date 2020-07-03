UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Including Three Real Brothers Died

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:46 PM

Six including three real brothers died

Six including three real brothers died because of poisonous gas while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar near village Bathoo on Friday in the limits of Bahtar police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Six including three real brothers died because of poisonous gas while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar near village Bathoo on Friday in the limits of Bahtar police station .

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies from the well , Those died include Sadiq s/o Jahandad , Faizan s/o Qadir , Israr , Zubair and Aamir sons of Rehmat . DC Attock and DPO Attock also visited the area to supervise the rescue operation .

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Died Attock Rescue 1122 Gas From

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

33 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

45 minutes ago

Monsoon Rains likely to strengthen in Sindh from M ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner asks departments concerned to prepare ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.