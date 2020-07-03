(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Six including three real brothers died because of poisonous gas while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar near village Bathoo on Friday in the limits of Bahtar police station .

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies from the well , Those died include Sadiq s/o Jahandad , Faizan s/o Qadir , Israr , Zubair and Aamir sons of Rehmat . DC Attock and DPO Attock also visited the area to supervise the rescue operation .