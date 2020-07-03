UrduPoint.com
Six Including Three Real Brothers Died

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:29 PM

Six including three real brothers died

Six including three real brothers were died because of poisonous gas while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar near village Bathoo on Friday in the limits of Bahtar police station

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Six including three real brothers were died because of poisonous gas while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar near village Bathoo on Friday in the limits of Bahtar police station .

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies from the well. Those died include Sadiq (50) s/o Jahandad , Aamir (30) s/o Abdullah, Faizan (20) s/o Qadir, Israr (25), Zubair (28) and Aamir (26) sons of Rehmat .

The Attock Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) also visited the area and supervised the rescue operation.

Incharge Rescue 1122 Attock Dr Ashfaq Mian, while talking to media, said that on information of the mishap, the rescue teams and five vehicles were moved to the site which took part in the operation.

He said it was an old dry well and the persons wanted its cleaning. All were close relatives which include three real brothers. They went one after another into the well but could not return because of poisonous gases inside the well.

He said the dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Hopsital Attock.

The bodies, after legal formalities and postmartam, were handed over to the legal heirs for burial.

Their funeral prayers were attended by Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Attock DC Ali Anan Qamar, DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, Incharge Rescue 1122 Dr Ashfaq Mian, Khawar Abbas Bukhari and many others.

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari on the occasion, while talking to the members of bereaved families, said that this was indeed a great loss as six male members of the family lost their lives. He assured the bereaved families that authorities concerned would be approached for their financial assistance while job opportunities would also be provided to their children.

The SAPM directed DC Attock to make standard operating procedure (SOP) in this context to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future and launch an awareness campaign across the district.

Zulfi Bokhari also lauded the efforts of Rescuers in taking out the dead bodies from the well.

More Stories From Pakistan

