Six Including Women, Child Killed In Family Feud Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) At least six people, including three women and a child lost their lives in an exchange of fire over a family feud in Khatako Pul area here, informed officials of Rescue 1122 on Monday.
Rescue workers said, seven people were reported to have been shot in the exchange of fire between two families, six of whom died on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Fazl Amin, Hazrat Amin, Ahmed, along with three women. Another woman was reported to be critically injured and has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.
“The incident took place when a dispute over family issues escalated and members of both families opened indiscriminate fire at each other,” said Rescue 1122 KP spokesperson Bilal Faizi.
Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after the incident and cordoned off the area. Security remains on high alert.
Further investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice, as per the police.
Relatives and residents placed the dead bodies on road at Jamil Chowk, blocking it for every kind of traffic. The protesting people expressed great concern and regret over the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators and severe punishment for them.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three siblings die after eating toxic sweets in Nowshera6 minutes ago
-
DEO commends Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s timely emergency response6 minutes ago
-
Six including women, child killed in family feud firing6 minutes ago
-
2 killed in robbery attempt in Orangi Town, Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested at Dajal check post16 minutes ago
-
Four held in murder case26 minutes ago
-
Ultra-sound machines for animals provided in Sargodha36 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes consignment of dead chicken46 minutes ago
-
MPA visits KCCI, discusses problems46 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police conduct general parade in province46 minutes ago
-
Two killed in a road accident46 minutes ago
-
IGP for resolving issues of personnel at CPO46 minutes ago