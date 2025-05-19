Open Menu

Six Including Women, Child Killed In Family Feud Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Six including women, child killed in family feud firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) At least six people, including three women and a child lost their lives in an exchange of fire over a family feud in Khatako Pul area here, informed officials of Rescue 1122 on Monday.

Rescue workers said, seven people were reported to have been shot in the exchange of fire between two families, six of whom died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Fazl Amin, Hazrat Amin, Ahmed, along with three women. Another woman was reported to be critically injured and has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

“The incident took place when a dispute over family issues escalated and members of both families opened indiscriminate fire at each other,” said Rescue 1122 KP spokesperson Bilal Faizi.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after the incident and cordoned off the area. Security remains on high alert.

Further investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice, as per the police.

Relatives and residents placed the dead bodies on road at Jamil Chowk, blocking it for every kind of traffic. The protesting people expressed great concern and regret over the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators and severe punishment for them.

APP/vak

