Six including women, children die in Abbottabad accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a tragic incident in Abbottabad, six people, including women and children, lost their lives, and five others were injured when a jeep carrying passengers plunged into a ditch.

Rescue officials informed on Thursday that the road mishap occurred in Bukot Nimbal, within the jurisdiction of the Bukot police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Guliyat while confirming in incident said among the deceased were two daughters-in-law and the wife of Master Rashid.

The injured, who were in critical condition, have been transported to Muzaffarabad Hospital.

Locals explained that the driver lost control over the jeep, causing it to plunge into a ditch. The victims were returning home after shopping at Kalian Market when the accident happened.

It is important to note that accidents have become frequent on the Bukot Nimble Road due to its poor condition, where people have demanded tangible remedial action.