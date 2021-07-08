UrduPoint.com
Six Injure In Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:23 PM

Six injure in roof collapse incident

At least six people got injured as roof of house caved in here at Burma Hotel near Sariab area on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :At least six people got injured as roof of house caved in here at Burma Hotel near Sariab area on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victims were present in the room when its roof caved in near Arif Street.

As a result, six people received injuries who were later rushed to civil hospital. The injured were identified as Karim Bakhsh, Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Haroon, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Munawar and Muhammad Ayan.

