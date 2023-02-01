Six injure over land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :At least six persons were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute at suburban area, Moza Sultan Khar on Wednesday.

According to police sources, two groups quarreled over land dispute, resultantly, six persons got seriously injured.

The injured were identified as Zakia Bibi son of Ghulam Sarwar age 14 years, Yamin, 25, son of Ghulam Hussain, Waziran Bibi, 35, wife of Abdul Hakeem, Fatima Bibi, 45, wife of Ghulam Fareed, Umar, 24, son of Aslam and Abdul Al-Ghafoor, 65, son of Allah Yar.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.