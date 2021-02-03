Six injured after brawl on kids fight issue

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :At least six persons including five women sustained serious injuries due to brawl of neighbours over minor kids' fight here near Khangarh.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the women started to quarrel over minor kids' fight at Ranjhan Peer colony near Khangarh on Wednesday.

The two groups freely used the sticks in which six people including five women sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Khangarh hospital after providing first aid.

APP /kmr-sak