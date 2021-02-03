UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Injured After Brawl On Kids Fight Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:39 PM

Six injured after brawl on kids fight issue

At least six persons including five women sustained serious injuries due to brawl of neighbours over minor kids' fight here near Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :At least six persons including five women sustained serious injuries due to brawl of neighbours over minor kids' fight here near Khangarh.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the women started to quarrel over minor kids' fight at Ranjhan Peer colony near Khangarh on Wednesday.

The two groups freely used the sticks in which six people including five women sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Khangarh hospital after providing first aid.

APP /kmr-sak

Related Topics

Injured Khangarh Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

China aims to enhance on-time performance in civil ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Nawabshah announces date for submission of ex ..

2 minutes ago

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine cuts virus transmission ..

2 minutes ago

Capital to have new look; 10,000 flower saplings b ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Epidemiologist Calls for Research Into Cas ..

2 minutes ago

DIG Hazara inspects three police stations of city

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.