Six injured as 2 buses collide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) At least six persons sustained injuries as two buses collided due to dense fog near Loharwala Stop on Khangarh Alipur Road early Sunday morning.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Ali, Sumaira Bibi, Abrar, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Afzal and Rabia Bibi.

