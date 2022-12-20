Six injured as bus collides with tractor-trolley

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :At least six persons were reportedly injured after collision between a bus and tractor-trolley, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the mishap occurred near Qadirpur Rawan, 20 kilometers away from the city. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital. One of them was in critical condition. The Qadirpur Rawan police is investigating the incident.