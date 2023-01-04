Six injured as bus overturns in Faisalabad

At least six persons including women and children were injured when a bus overturned near here on Jhang road on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six persons including women and children were injured when a bus overturned near here on Jhang road on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that a bus was on its way when it overturned while saving a motorcycle rickshaw due to over speeding near Chak No.

74 JB, Thikriwala, Jhang Road. Consequently, six persons were injured and shifted to Allied hospital.

They were identified as Allah Ditta ,75, of Samanabad Faisalabad, Eman Fatima ,13, of Toba Tek Singh, Rema Riaz ,32, of Mandi Bahawaldin,Zubair ,35, of Barra Manawala, Huzaifa ,8, of Toba Tak Sing and Umar ,24, of Toba Tak Singh.