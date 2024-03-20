Six injured as passengers, driver scuffle during journey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) At least six people were injured after a row erupted between passengers and driver during journey to some unidentified location.

According to rescuer as quoting the eyewitness that the passengers got into physical fight with driver near Mehmood Kot bypass, railway phatak over unidentified reason.

As a result, Sulman; 17, s/o Ch. Ashiq, Muhammad Waseem, 20, s/o Ch. Ashiq, Shahid Ramzan, 35, s/o

Muhammad Amjad, 23, s/o Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Ahsan, 28, s/o Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Arshad, 55, s/o Muhammad Sadiqu, Age: 55 Years got injured. All of the patients are resident of Bhutta Pur.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started enquiry.