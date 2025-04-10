Six Injured As Tractor-trolley Overturns After Collision With Bus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
A tragic road accident occurred on Multan Road near Bari Shah Pull here, when a passenger-laden tractor trolley collided with a bus and overturned into a nearby ditch, leaving six individuals injured, including women and children
Daira Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred on Multan Road near Bari Shah Pull here, when a passenger-laden tractor trolley collided with a bus and overturned into a nearby ditch, leaving six individuals injured, including women and children.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the control room received an emergency call at 7:54 PM reporting the accident. In response, a swift rescue operation was launched from the Ghazi Ghat Rescue Point, dispatching a total of seven vehicles, including one ambulance, two motorbike ambulances, two additional ambulances, and two rescue vehicles.
The police and Deputy Commissioner control rooms were also promptly informed.
Upon arrival, Rescue 1122 personnel provided on-site medical assistance and immediately shifted five injured individuals including Tahira Gull (22), Abida Bibi (23), Mahnoor (11), Masooma (10), Saira Bibi (27) to the DHQ Hospital. One person received first aid at the scene.
The bus involved in the accident was safely removed from the road and parked at a nearby filling station. Fortunately, all passengers on the bus remained unharmed.
The authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.
