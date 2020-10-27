Six injured in accident in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 6 persons were injured when a Toyata Hiace hit the safety divider on Airport road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy passenger van coming to Katcheri struck with the road divider at Raheemabad on Airport road, resultantly Rukhsana D/O Muhammad Ali 34, Tahir S/o Abdur Rahman 38, Saqib S/O Qasim 37, Arshad S/O Abdul Aziz 35, Tabinda D/O Muhammad Riaz 19, Shameem W/O Dilshad of 70 got several injuries.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).