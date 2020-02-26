Six injured in accident in Sialkot

Six people injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday when a passenger bus hit a vehicle near the village of Adamkey Cheema at Sambrial-Daska road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) : Six people injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday when a passenger bus hit a vehicle near the village of Adamkey Cheema at Sambrial-Daska road.

According to Rescue-1122, a vehicle on its way when a passenger bus hit it .

As a result, six people including- Azhar (40), Arif (43), Shabbier (30), Zawar (25), Shafique (30) and an unidentified person sustained injures.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the injured to a nearby hospital.