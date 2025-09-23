Six injured in accident on Jhelum Road near New Lalazar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) At least six persons were injured in a road accident involving a Suzuki Bolan and a Mehran car near New Lalazar Turn on Jhelum Road here on Tuesday, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the Suzuki Bolan first hit the Mehran car from behind and then went out of control, crashing into a roadside barrier.

The Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site, provided first aid to the injured on the spot and later shifted them to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, the spokesperson added.