Six injured in Bhakkar road accident

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :At least six persons were injured in an accident that occurred near Jhang Road Sanyasi Ada, Bhakkar district, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to the details, a rashly driven wagon carrying passengers was crossing Jhang road when suddenly, the ill-fated van turned turtle on the road.

As a result, six persons received injuries on the spot. The three seriously injured were referred to the district headquarter hospital (DHQ) for special treatment. Police reached the spot and started further investigations.