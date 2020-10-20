Six injured in bomb blast at bus terminal

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured in an explosion at the gate of a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Shiraz Nazir confirmed that it was a bomb blast, resulting in injuries to six people.

The police and Rangers have reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to the hospitals.

Shiraz Nazir said that further investigations were underway.