UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Injured In Bomb Blast At Bus Terminal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Six injured in bomb blast at bus terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured in an explosion at the gate of a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Shiraz Nazir confirmed that it was a bomb blast, resulting in injuries to six people.

The police and Rangers have reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to the hospitals.

Shiraz Nazir said that further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Injured Rangers Police Bomb Blast Shiraz

Recent Stories

China lauds Moeed Yousuf for his remarks about Xin ..

2 minutes ago

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Another FIR registered against PML-N leaders

8 minutes ago

Motorcyclist hit to death in sialkot

8 minutes ago

UK researchers aim to infect volunteers to study C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.