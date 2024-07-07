Open Menu

Six Injured In Car-Bike Collision In Shahkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Six injured in car-Bike collision in Shahkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Six passengers were injured on Sunday when a car and bike collided in shahkot, a private news channel reported.

According to details, the incident took place GT road pawan stop when can and bike coming from opposite side were collided.

After receiving information the rescue team reached at the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

16 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

16 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

16 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

16 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

16 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

17 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

17 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

17 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

17 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan