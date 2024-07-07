Six Injured In Car-Bike Collision In Shahkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Six passengers were injured on Sunday when a car and bike collided in shahkot, a private news channel reported.
According to details, the incident took place GT road pawan stop when can and bike coming from opposite side were collided.
After receiving information the rescue team reached at the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby Hospital.
