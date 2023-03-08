Six injured in car-rickshaw collision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Six people including 3 girls and a woman suffered injuries in car-rickshaw collision near Chak no.2-JB Ramdewali, Sargodha road here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the victims -- Imran (40) s/o Samoul, Muhammad Boota (50) s/o Rehmat Ali, Farzana (40) w/o Sajjad, Roqaya (15) d/o Sardar, Sumaira (15) d/o Taaj and Sonia (13) d/o Mukhtar received serious injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital where their condition was stated out of danger.

Concerned police impounded both vehicles while further investigation was underway.