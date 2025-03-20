Six injured in Chakwal traders clash

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) At least six persons were injured in a clash that held between the two groups of traders working in Anarkali bazar area of Chakwal district, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, six shopkeepers were injured in a clash that broke out after exchanging hot words with rival party working in Anarkali area of Chakwal district.

The injured were immediately taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.