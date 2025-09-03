Open Menu

Six Injured In Chistian Clashes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Six persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other to settle petty dispute that held in Chistian

CHISTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Six persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other to settle petty dispute that held in Chistian

area of Punjab, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, two groups clashed with other to settle water passage issue that reported near Chistian area of Punjab. As a result of fighting, six persons were injured in the incident. The injured were immediately taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot and arrested two persons for investigation.

