Six injured in clash between rival groups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :At least six people were injured when two rival groups came across each other and started firing near Bakhshu Pull in the vicinity of Khazana police here on Charsadda Road on Friday.

Police said the group of Payo Khan, Farhan Ullah and Barkat Ullah, sons of Anwar of Ram Kishan started firing on their rivals identified as Ajmal, Nizam, Muhammad Rehman, residents of Banda Inayatullah.

As a result of firing Ajmal, Muhammad Rehman, Nizam, Alamzeb and an unknown pedestrian were injured.

Locals and police shifted the injured to hospital where condition of two was stated to be critical.

Police said reason behind the firing was an old enmity between the two groups.