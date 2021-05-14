UrduPoint.com
Six Injured In Clash Over Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Six injured in clash over property

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Six persons were injured in a clash between two rival groups in Tehsil Safi of district Mohmand on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 the incident happened in Khakh Bazar of Tehsil Safi.

Six persons were injured during firing between two locals groups over an old property dispute.

The injured were admitted in district headquarters hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Injured were identified as Akbar Jan, Suleman Khan, Namoos Khan, Gul Jan, Ghulam Nabi and Hazrat islam.

