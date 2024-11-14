Six injured in coaster-tractor trolley collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) As many as six people were injured in a collision between a coaster and tractor trolley at Marala Road Sialkot, here today.

According to rescue spokesperson, the trolley loaded with bricks was hit back by the mazda coaster due to fog.

As a result, six persons--Ghulam Mustafa,45, Malik Hakeem,55, Mazhar,42, Rizwan,45, Akbar,20, and Jabbar) were injured, out of which three persons were given first aid on the spot, while three others were shifted to the AIMH after providing first aid.