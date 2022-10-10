Six injured in cylinder blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :At least six people were injured in a cylinder blast on Monday in a kitchen of an eatery at DHA Phase-7, local police said.

According to Gizri police, six people sustained burn injuries in a cylinder that exploded in a kitchen of a restaurant located in Khayaban-e-Jami, Phase-7, Defence Housing Authority.

Five of the injured were identified as Zohaib s/o Maqsood, Adeel s/o Mehmood, Aneel s/o Ajeet, Amir s/o Sagheer and Shah Noor s/o Shehzad while the identification of sixth injured was yet to be ascertained.

All the injured were shifted to burns ward of Civil hospital.

Further investigations were underway.