UrduPoint.com

Six Injured In Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Six injured in cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :At least six persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to the rescue 1122, the cylinder blast occurred at a home in Shah Khalid Coloney as a result six people were injured.

On receiving the information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the site and started rescue operation.

The rescuers provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicles Rawalpindi SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

1 hour ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

2 hours ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

2 hours ago
 Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.