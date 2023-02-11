Six Injured In Cylinder Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :At least six persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
According to the rescue 1122, the cylinder blast occurred at a home in Shah Khalid Coloney as a result six people were injured.
On receiving the information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the site and started rescue operation.
The rescuers provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.