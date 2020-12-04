Six injured in cylinder blast incident

At least six people were injured when a LPG cylinder burst due to gas leakage at a house in Momin Town on Dilazak Road here on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured when a LPG cylinder burst due to gas leakage at a house in Momin Town on Dilazak Road here on Friday morning.

Rescue 1122 official said two of their ambulances reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to hospital after first-aid.

He said two children were among the injured whose condition according to the hospital sources was out of danger.