Six Injured In Different Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Six injured in different road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Six persons were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district on Tuesday.

Precious lives were saved by timely action of Rescue-1122, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Emergency Service.

The injured were identified as 76-year-old Iqbal, 40-year-old Rafia, 15-year-old Haroon, 26-year-old Sheraz, 20-year-old Sahil and 18-year-old Akash.

Rescuers shifted the injured to local hospitals for medical treatment.

