UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Injured In Gas Leakage Blast

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Six injured in gas leakage blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :At least six people of a family sustained critical burn injuries when a blast took place at their house due to gas accumulation in Haryana Payan near Shah Alam Pul here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said a child and woman were among the injured people.

Soon after the incident Rescue 1122 ambulances and medical teams rushed towards the site.

The medical team of Rescue 1122 provided necessary first aid to the injured and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital.

The injured were later shifted to Burn Center in Hayatabad where hospital sources said one of the injured was in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Shah Alam Reading SITE Rescue 1122 Women Gas Family

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

9 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

12 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

12 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.