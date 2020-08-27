Six injured in gas leakage blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :At least six people of a family sustained critical burn injuries when a blast took place at their house due to gas accumulation in Haryana Payan near Shah Alam Pul here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said a child and woman were among the injured people.

Soon after the incident Rescue 1122 ambulances and medical teams rushed towards the site.

The medical team of Rescue 1122 provided necessary first aid to the injured and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital.

The injured were later shifted to Burn Center in Hayatabad where hospital sources said one of the injured was in critical condition.