Six injured in gas leakage blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured here on Wednesday when a blast occurred after gas leakage in a house.

Police said the incident took place in Lali Bagh area where four children and two women sustained burn injuries after a blast occurred due to gas leakage in their house.

Rescuers and local people reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to hospital.