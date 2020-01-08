Six Injured In Gas Leakage Blast
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured here on Wednesday when a blast occurred after gas leakage in a house.
Police said the incident took place in Lali Bagh area where four children and two women sustained burn injuries after a blast occurred due to gas leakage in their house.
Rescuers and local people reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to hospital.