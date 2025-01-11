Six injured in gas leakage explosion in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A gas leakage explosion in Faisal Colony of Rawalpindi left six people injured on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and rescue sources, the incident occurred when gas accumulated in a house reportedly ignited.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, providing first aid to the injured before transporting them to a nearby hospital.