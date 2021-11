Six injured in head on collision between bus, rickshaw

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as six person sustained injuries in a head on collision between passenger bus and an auto-rickshaw near Adda Kumhar Myner here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an auto-rickshaw was returning from market with six passengers when a speeding passenger bus collided with the rickshaw near Adda Kumhar Myner at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Resultantly, six passengers of the rickshaw sustained injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed while one of them namely Muhammad Siddique was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical condition, rescue sources added.